Cardinals' Chad Williams: Tallies first career TD on Sunday
Williams tallied a 22-yard touchdown during Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Seahawks.
Targeted a trio of times, Williams initially was credited with a touchdown on the first one before a review of the play ruled the pass was incomplete. He took advantage of the last target to help the Cardinals draw even with the Seahawks at 17-all, marking his second catch of the campaign and first TD of his career. While his production to date -- two receptions for 30 yards and a TD on 13 targets -- is dismal, Williams is tied with Larry Fitzgerald with an offensive snap share of 85.6 percent, so the second-year wideout should produce at some point. Helping Williams' cause is the swap of Sam Bradford for rookie Josh Rosen, who posted a QB rating of 88.5 in this, his first career start.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
