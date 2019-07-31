Cardinals' Chad Williams: Tending to injury
Coach Kliff Kingsbury said Williams hasn't practice in training camp due to a "lower [body] soft tissue" injury, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.
Williams is already on the outside looking in for a roster spot in a crowded receiving corps, so he isn't helping the new coaching staff get a sense of his ability. Two seasons of intermittent tape also don't help, as the 2017 third-round pick has managed just 20 catches (on 53 targets) for 202 yards and one touchdown in 16 appearances. While the Cardinals may keep seven wideouts on the final 53-man roster, Williams likely is fighting for the very last one with Kevin White, Damiere Byrd and Pharoh Cooper.
