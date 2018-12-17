Coach Steve Wilks said he is "hopeful" Williams will be able to play Sunday against the Rams, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

Williams has missed the last six games but finally returned to practice Friday for the first time since Nov. 30. The 24-year-old's status should receive further clarification once the Cardinals resume practice Wednesday, but he'll likely need to practice fully by Friday if he is to avoid an injury designation, given his extended absence.