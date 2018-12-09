Cardinals' Chad Williams: Unavailable again Sunday
Williams (hamstring) is listed as inactive Sunday against the Lions, Darren Urban reports.
Urban confirmed that Williams injured his hamstring in practice this week, which seems difficult to believe after he was listed as a full participant in each session. No matter how he picked up the injury, Williams will miss his fifth game in a row, the first four absences the result of an ankle issue. With Christian Kirk (foot) on IR, Williams is also missing out an opportunity to increase his relevance in the Cardinals offense. In Williams' stead, Trent Sherfield and J.J. Nelson are the best bets to receive targets outside of Larry Fitzgerald.
