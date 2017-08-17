Play

Cardinals coach Bruce Arians doesn't expect Williams (shin) to have a role on offense early in the season, ESPN.com's Josh Weinfuss reports.

Arians hinted that Williams was buried on the depth chart early in training camp, saying the third-round rookie needed to improve his conditioning just to have a shot at earning a role. Williams subsequently has been bothered by shin splints, though he did return to a full practice Tuesday. His path to immediate playing time will come on special teams, with the possibility of earning a role at wideout later in the year. The Cardinals seemingly have their eyes on developing Williams for 2018 and beyond.

