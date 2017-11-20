Head coach Bruce Arians said Monday that Williams will be active for Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Kyle Odegard of the Cardinals' official site reports.

During Sunday's 31-21 defeat in Houston, Larry Fitzgerald hauled in nine of 10 passes from Blaine Gabbert for 91 yards and one touchdown, but the rest of the available wide receivers managed just five catches (on 12 targets) for 54 yards. Williams' reintroduction to the lineup may have come earlier if he wasn't afflicted by a back injury in Weeks 9 and 10. No matter, the rookie wideout is expected to be active this weekend for the first time since Week 3.