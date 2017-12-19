Cardinals' Chandler Jones: Adds to sack total Sunday
Jones had two tackles (both solo) and a sack in Sunday's loss to the Redskins.
Jones has a sack in four consecutive games and has gone sack-less only twice the season. Sunday's sack brings the 27-year-old's season total to 15, which currently leads the NFL.
