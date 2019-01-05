Cardinals' Chandler Jones: Another double-digit sack season
Jones accrued 13 sacks among his 49 tackles during the 2018 season.
The sack total marks Jones' fifth with double digits in seven pro campaigns, including all three since he was dealt from New England to Arizona in March of 2016. During that stretch, he leads all NFL defenders in the category with 41, while ranking second in tackles for loss with 57 behind only the Rams' Aaron Donald. Jones is locked up through the 2021 season, and the potential arrival of an elite pass rusher with the Cardinals holding the No. 1 pick in this year's draft could open up even more opportunities for the pass rusher to take down opposing quarterbacks in 2019 and beyond.
