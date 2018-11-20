Cardinals' Chandler Jones: Another two-sack performance
Jones posted three tackles and two sacks in Sunday's 23-21 loss to the Raiders.
Jones continued his dominant streak with another two sacks against the Raiders, bringing his season total to 10.5, which ranks third in the league. The seven-year veteran has at least one sack in all but two games this season, making him one of the best IDP plays out there.
