Cardinals' Chandler Jones: Continues sack streak
Jones recorded five tackles (four solo), including 1.5 sacks, one pass defensed, and forced a fumble in Sunday's loss to the Vikings.
Jones' sack gives him 5.5 on the season. He's been Mr. Consistent when it comes to rushing the passer, recording at least one sack in five of Arizona's six games. He's also up to four pass deflections and three forced fumbles this year, including a strip sack in Sunday's game that led to a Cardinals touchdown. He'll look to continue the superb play against the Broncos in Week 7.
