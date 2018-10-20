Cardinals' Chandler Jones: Five-game sack streak
Jones made three tackles (two solo) and one sack in Thursday's 45-10 loss to the Broncos.
Jones now has a sack in five straight games and 6.5 on the season. He'll look to keep the streak alive in Week 8 against the 49ers and C.J. Beathard, who has been sacked six times in the last two games.
