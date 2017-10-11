Cardinals' Chandler Jones: Five tackles in loss
Jones recorded five tackles and one sack in Sunday's loss to the Eagles.
Jones now has five sacks in as many games and his 21 total tackles are well on pace to surpass last season's numbers. A leader on the Cardinals defense through five games, Jones is playing up to the hype of his five-year, $83 million deal from the offseason.
