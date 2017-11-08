Cardinals' Chandler Jones: Fourth straight game with sack
Jones combined for two solo tackles and one sack Sunday against the 49ers.
Jones now has nine sacks through eight games, and he shows no signs of stopping. The 2012 first-round pick is already closing in on his career-high 12.5 sacks, and the Cardinals just hit the halfway mark of their season. Although he has just 31 tackles (26 solo) this season, his consistent sack count makes him a top IDP threat.
More News
-
Cardinals' Chandler Jones: Logs another sack•
-
Cardinals' Chandler Jones: Records another sack•
-
Cardinals' Chandler Jones: Five tackles in loss•
-
Cardinals' Chandler Jones: Ready to face 49ers•
-
Cardinals' Chandler Jones: Limited Wednesday•
-
Cardinals' Chandler Jones: Finalizes whopping five-year deal with Cards•
-
Best Week 10 streaming options
Week 10 streamers include players coming off a bye, off an injury and off some dreadful pe...
-
Week 10 waiver wire options
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down all your best waiver wire options for Week 10 and helps you get...
-
Week 10 Trade Chart: Time to deal
Trade deadlines are coming in Fantasy leagues around the world. If this is your last shot at...
-
Week 10 Rankings Breakdown
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 10.
-
Week 10 TE rankings
Check out our expert rankings for Week 10.
-
Week 10 WR rankings
Check out our expert rankings for Week 10.