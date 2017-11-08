Cardinals' Chandler Jones: Fourth straight game with sack

Jones combined for two solo tackles and one sack Sunday against the 49ers.

Jones now has nine sacks through eight games, and he shows no signs of stopping. The 2012 first-round pick is already closing in on his career-high 12.5 sacks, and the Cardinals just hit the halfway mark of their season. Although he has just 31 tackles (26 solo) this season, his consistent sack count makes him a top IDP threat.