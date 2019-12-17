Cardinals' Chandler Jones: Gets another sack Sunday
Jones racked up five solo tackles and one sack during Sunday's 38-24 win versus the Browns.
Jones has recorded at least a half sack in 11 different games and one or more sacks nine times through 14 contests. The result is the second-highest total in the NFL (15.0), behind only the Bucs Shaquil Barrett, who has 16.5. With double-digit sacks in five straight seasons and six of the last seven, Jones is among the most reliably productive pass rushers around.
