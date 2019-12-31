Cardinals' Chandler Jones: Goes under knife
Jones had successful surgery on his torn thumb ligaments.
Jones reported the news himself but neglected to give a recovery timeline, just that he'd be back "in no time". The 29-year-old will presumably be ready for the 2020 season opener.
