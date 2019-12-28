Play

Jones (thumb) was a full go at Friday's practice, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Jones has been dealing with a thumb injury for a majority of the week, but he looks to be ready to suit up for Sunday's game against the Rams. Jones leads the league with 19 sacks and will look to become the league-leader in that category for the third time in his career.

