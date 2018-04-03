Cardinals' Chandler Jones: In line for more work at DE
Jones is expected to serve more as a defensive end under new head coach Steve Wilks, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
In his last stop with the Panthers, Wilks operated a 4-3 defense, from which he aims to deploy Jones and fellow pass rusher Markus Golden (knee) as defensive ends. Jones has experience at the position, racking up 36 sacks in four seasons with the Patriots. Since he was dealt to the Cardinals in 2016, he's wreaked havoc as a strong-side linebacker, notably leading the entire NFL with 17 sacks last season. As he and his teammates reported for the offseason program Tuesday, Jones relayed that he currently weighs 265 pounds but is willing to bulk up further if Wilks wants him to do so, per Kyle Odegard of the team's official site. It remains to be seen if additional pounds will hinder Jones' chances of retaining the sack title this year.
