Cardinals' Chandler Jones: Leads NFL with 17 sacks
Jones compiled an NFL-high 17 sacks in 16 games during the 2017 season.
Upon joining the Cardinals in 2016, Jones (11 sacks) combined with Markus Golden (12.5) to spur a pass-rush resurgence, guiding the team to a league-leading 48 by the end of the campaign. One of ensuing benefits was a five-year, $83 million contract in the offseason, but Jones lost his running mate Week 4 of this season, when Golden suffered a torn ACL. From that point forward, Jones was a one-man show, failing to fell an opposing QB in a given game just twice in 12 chances. Over the last five years, he's established himself as one of the NFL's premier pass rushers with double-digit sacks in four of them.
