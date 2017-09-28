Cardinals' Chandler Jones: Limited Wednesday

Jones (chest) was limited in Wednesday's walkthrough, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Jones has been a force to be reckoned with through three games, notching four sacks among his 13 tackles while forcing a fumble of Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett in Week 2. There's little doubt Jones is upholding his end of the bargain after receiving a massive five-year, $83 million extension from the Cardinals in May, but running mate Markus Golden, a double-digit sack artist as well last season, has yet to record his first of the campaign. With a chest injury in tow, Gresham's status should be watched closely to make sure he suits up Sunday against the 49ers.