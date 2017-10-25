Cardinals' Chandler Jones: Logs another sack

Jones had four solo tackles and a sack Sunday against the Rams.

The Rams have one of the top offensive lines in football, so breaking through is a feat for anyone. Jones has been doing it so consistently, though, that he looks on pace for a career season. He now has eight sacks through seven games, and at least one sack in all but one game. This kind of consistency, combined with 29 tackles (24 solo) this campaign makes him universally useful IDP threat.