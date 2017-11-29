Cardinals' Chandler Jones: Logs two more sacks Sunday

Jones recorded two sacks to go along with six solo tackles in Sunday's victory over the Jaguars.

Jones now has 12 sacks on the the season. The 27-year-old played 63 of a possible 64 snaps and is showing no signs of slowing down. He will look to continue his big season when the Cardinals face the Rams on Sunday.

