Cardinals' Chandler Jones: Logs two more sacks Sunday
Jones recorded two sacks to go along with six solo tackles in Sunday's victory over the Jaguars.
Jones now has 12 sacks on the the season. The 27-year-old played 63 of a possible 64 snaps and is showing no signs of slowing down. He will look to continue his big season when the Cardinals face the Rams on Sunday.
More News
-
Cardinals' Chandler Jones: Fourth straight game with sack•
-
Cardinals' Chandler Jones: Logs another sack•
-
Cardinals' Chandler Jones: Records another sack•
-
Cardinals' Chandler Jones: Five tackles in loss•
-
Cardinals' Chandler Jones: Ready to face 49ers•
-
Cardinals' Chandler Jones: Limited Wednesday•
-
Week 13 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 13.
-
Podcast: Waiver Wire priorities
With your season on the line, who are you picking up off the Waiver Wire to guide you to the...
-
Week 13 Streaming Options
Heath Cummings gives you streaming options for Week 13 and the Fantasy playoffs
-
SportsLine: Sit Ben, not Burkhead
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 13 Waiver Wire
Jamey Eisenberg gives you players to add heading into Week 13, and we finally have Josh Gordon...
-
Week 13 Rest of Season Rankings
As Fantasy owners make tough lineup decisions with playoff implications on the line, see where...