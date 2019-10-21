Jones racked up four sacks in Sunday's 27-21 win over the Giants.

Jones now sits among the top of the league with 8.5 sacks on the season, trailing only Shaquil Barrett and Myles Garrett -- both have nine. The Cardinals will face the Saints in Week 8. The Saints' offensive line has yielded 11 sacks to opposing defenses over the last six games with Teddy Bridgewater under center, but Drew Brees (finger), who may return for this contest, was sacked just once in his only full game this year.

