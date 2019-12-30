Coach Kliff Kingsbury said Monday that Jones may require surgery to repair ligaments in his thumb, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

Jones managed to play through his thumb injury during Week 17's loss to the Rams, a hint that the issue isn't anything to be seriously concerned about. If the veteran linebacker does undergo surgery, of course, he could tentatively be in danger of missing some offseason workouts. Jones compiled 53 tackles (42 total) and a tremendous 19 sacks (the second-highest mark in the league) across 16 contests in 2019. He also defended five passes and forced eight fumbles, three of which he recovered.