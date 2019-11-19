Cardinals' Chandler Jones: New league leader in sacks
Jones registered four tackles and one sack during Sunday's 36-26 loss to San Francisco.
With two sacks last week in Tampa Bay, Jones had caught up to Buccaneers defensive end Shaquil Barrett for the league lead in sacks. With one more this week, Jones has now moved into sole possession of that title. He's now averaging 2.8 tackles and 1.1 sacks per game during his age-29 season.
