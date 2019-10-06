Cardinals' Chandler Jones: Notches sack against Bengals
Jones marked four tackles (one solo) and a sack in Sunday's 26-23 win over the Bengals.
Jones now has four sacks through five games. He's on pace to record his fifth straight double-digit sack season, and he'll have a tough test ahead against the Falcons and Matt Ryan, who was only sacked twice by the Texans in Week 5.
