Jones (thumb) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Jones is nursing a thumb injury thought to have been sustained Week 16 against the Seahawks. If he's able to upgrade to full practice participation Friday it'll wipe away any concerns about the starting linebacker's availability.

