Jones won't return to Sunday's game against the Jets due to a biceps injury, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
The 30-year-old headed to the locker room during the first half with the injury and won't be retaking the field. Jones' status should be updated following the contest or early this week.
More News
-
Cardinals' Chandler Jones: Yet another sack Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Chandler Jones: Focused on run defense•
-
Cardinals' Chandler Jones: Goes under knife•
-
Cardinals' Chandler Jones: May need thumb surgery•
-
Cardinals' Chandler Jones: Good to go for Week 17•
-
Cardinals' Chandler Jones: Nursing thumb injury•