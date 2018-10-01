Cardinals' Chandler Jones: Picks up sack in loss
Jones recorded three solo tackles and one sack in Sunday's loss against the Seahawks.
Jones is now up to three sacks in four games and appears to be on his way towards another outstanding season in IDP formats. Up next for the Cardinals is a matchup against a C.J. Beathard-led 49ers team.
More News
-
Cardinals' Chandler Jones: Records sack in loss•
-
Cardinals' Chandler Jones: Tallies three tackles and sack•
-
Cardinals' Chandler Jones: In line for more work at DE•
-
Cardinals' Chandler Jones: Leads NFL with 17 sacks•
-
Cardinals' Chandler Jones: Adds to sack total Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Chandler Jones: Posts 14th sack Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 5 Fantasy Football waiver targets
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe it or not: Ridley over Julio?
Week 4 brought another wild week of football, what should you believe?
-
Week 4 reaction, early Week 5 waivers
There were a ton of points flying around the league Sunday, but it was the injuries that will...
-
LIVE: Week 4 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 4
-
Week 4 Contrarian Plays
Heath Cummings gives you four players for you that could win you money in tournaments.
-
Injury report: Fournette back?
We've got a stacked injury reports heading into play Sunday in Week 4. See who is likely to...