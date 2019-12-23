Jones recorded six tackles (four solo), four sacks and two forced fumbles in Sunday's 23-17 win over the Seahawks.

This was Jones' second four-sack performance of the year -- he also achieved the feat in Week 7 against the Giants -- and he's forced eight fumbles this season. The 29-year-old also has 19 sacks, overtaking Tampa Bay's Shaquil Barrett (16.5) for the league lead. With just one week remaining, Jones looks like he's all but locked up the sack title.