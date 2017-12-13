Cardinals' Chandler Jones: Posts 14th sack Sunday
Jones compiled five solo tackles and one sack Sunday against the Titans.
Jones played all 60 possible defensive snaps Sunday and was able to extend his career high in sacks to 14. Not only are his numbers solid for the season, but he only has been held without a sack two times through 13 games, giving him enough consistency to be a reliable IDP option.
