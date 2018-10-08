Jones recorded six tackles (all solo), including a sack, defensed one pass, forced a fumble, and recovered a fumble in Sunday's win over the 49ers.

Jones' six tackles marked his new season-high, and his sack gave him four on the year. His recovered the fumble of his own strip sack for one of the biggest plays of the game Sunday. He'll look to continue his solid play Week 6 against the Vikings.

