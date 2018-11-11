Cardinals' Chandler Jones: Posts two sacks in loss
Jones recorded three tackles (all solo) and two sacks during Sunday's 26-14 loss to the Chiefs.
Jones consistently pressured quarterback Patrick Mahomes, and played a key role in holding Kansas City's offense to their lowest score of the regular season. The veteran defensive end will look to build upon his 6.5 sack total against the Raiders in Week 11.
More News
-
Cardinals' Chandler Jones: Five-game sack streak•
-
Cardinals' Chandler Jones: Continues sack streak•
-
Cardinals' Chandler Jones: Posts another sack Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Chandler Jones: Picks up sack in loss•
-
Cardinals' Chandler Jones: Records sack in loss•
-
Cardinals' Chandler Jones: Tallies three tackles and sack•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Contrarian DFS Plays
Mitchell Trubisky and Mike Davis lead contrarian plays for Week 10.
-
LIVE: Week 10 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 10
-
Week 10 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest from a busy injury report Sunday morning as you get ready to set your...
-
Week 10 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Aaron Jones' workload has increased as the season has gone on. He's become irrepressible, and...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 10 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 10