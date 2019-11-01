Jones had a sack on his lone tackle of Thursday's loss to the 49ers.

Jones forced a punt with his third-down sack during the third quarter, but he was unable to provide any additional production. Despite the sack, the 29-year-old has been a bit quiet over the past two games with one tackle in each contest. Jones has 22 tackles (18 solo) and 9.5 sacks through nine games.

