Cardinals' Chandler Jones: Produces another sack
Jones had a sack on his lone tackle of Thursday's loss to the 49ers.
Jones forced a punt with his third-down sack during the third quarter, but he was unable to provide any additional production. Despite the sack, the 29-year-old has been a bit quiet over the past two games with one tackle in each contest. Jones has 22 tackles (18 solo) and 9.5 sacks through nine games.
