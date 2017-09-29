Cardinals' Chandler Jones: Ready to face 49ers
Jones (chest) was a full practice participant Friday and does not have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the 49ers, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Jones was limited the previous two days but never seemed to be in any real danger of missing Sunday's game. He has four sacks and 13 tackles through three weeks, with at least one sack in each game.
