Cardinals' Chandler Jones: Records another sack
Jones tallied another sack in Sunday's win over the Buccaneers, bringing his season total up to six.
Jones had just three solo tackles on the day, but was able to find the quarterback once again. The 27-year-old saw a heavy workload once again, playing 69 of a possible 70 defensive snaps. He figures to continue pressuring quarterbacks as the season progresses.
More News
-
Cardinals' Chandler Jones: Five tackles in loss•
-
Cardinals' Chandler Jones: Ready to face 49ers•
-
Cardinals' Chandler Jones: Limited Wednesday•
-
Cardinals' Chandler Jones: Finalizes whopping five-year deal with Cards•
-
Cardinals' Chandler Jones: Closing in on huge deal with Cardinals•
-
Cardinals' Chandler Jones: Receives franchise tag from Cardinals•
-
Week 7 Waiver Wire: Run to DMC
Jamey Eisenberg gives you all the main options to add off the waiver wire for Week 7, including...
-
Zeke will play in Week 7
Ezekiel Elliott won the latest round of his ongoing legal fight, allowing him to play in the...
-
Week 7 Rankings Breakdown
With more bye weeks to contend with, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes...
-
Podcast: Waiver Wire; Dropometer
Another promising week of Waiver Wire running backs, but finding an Aaron Rodgers replacement...
-
Week 7 TE rankings
Austin Seferian-Jenkins has been a nice find for the Jets and for Fantasy players. Should we...
-
Week 7 WR rankings
Jordy Nelson has been one of the top Fantasy wide receivers thanks to his nose for the end...