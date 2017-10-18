Play

Cardinals' Chandler Jones: Records another sack

Jones tallied another sack in Sunday's win over the Buccaneers, bringing his season total up to six.

Jones had just three solo tackles on the day, but was able to find the quarterback once again. The 27-year-old saw a heavy workload once again, playing 69 of a possible 70 defensive snaps. He figures to continue pressuring quarterbacks as the season progresses.

