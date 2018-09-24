Cardinals' Chandler Jones: Records sack in loss
Jones tallied four tackles (two solo), including a sack in Sunday's loss to Chicago.
Jones now has two sacks through the first three games of the season. Looking ahead, the Cardinals host the Seahawks in Week 4, whose struggling offensive line could spell a big game for Jones.
