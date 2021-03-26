Jones (biceps) is recovering on track according to his social media posts, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN reports.

Jones suffered a biceps injury during Week 5's contest against the Jets and spent the rest of the 2020 campaign on the injured reserve list. With J.J. Watt joining Jones now in Arizona, the pass-rushing duo will likely give the team a notable boost on the defensive line. The linebacker will aim to recover and return to his edge-rushing role with the team in 2021.