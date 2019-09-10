Jones recorded four tackles and a strip sack, which he recovered, across 85 defensive snaps in Sunday's tie with the Lions.

Jones turned the tides early in the season-opener, getting to Matthew Stafford halfway through the first quarter and forcing a turnover in Lions' territory. The veteran played in 97 percent of the Cardinals' defensive snaps and is quickly cementing himself as an IDP candidate yet again this season.

