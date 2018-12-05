Cardinals' Chandler Jones: Sack streak continues
Jones recorded four solo tackles and a sack during Sunday's 20-17 win over the Packers.
Jones has posted at least half a sack in four-straight games. He has 5.5 quarterback takedowns over the past two weeks and 12 overall, good enough for third on the NFL leaderboard. Jones will look to continue his strong year against the Lions on Sunday.
