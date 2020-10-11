Coach Kliff Kingsburg said Jones may suffered a season-ending bicep injury during Sunday's win over the Jets, Kevin Zimmerman of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Jones was in clear pain as he left the field in the first half, and the Cardinals are preparing for the worst in regards to the health of the All-Pro linebacker, who racked up 19 sacks in 2019. He hasn't missed a game since the 2015 season. The team will run further tests to confirm the severity of his injury, and an official verdict should be available in the next couple of days.