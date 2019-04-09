Cardinals' Chandler Jones: Sheds some weight
Jones has lost 25 pounds, weighing in at 255 pounds at the outset of the Cardinals' offseason program, Mike Jurecki of the Cardinals' official sitereports.
Jones bulked up in order to move from a 3-4 outside linebacker to a down lineman in Steve Wilks' 4-3 scheme last season. His stat line didn't suffer as a result -- 13 sacks, his fifth time in six campaigns in double digits -- but the defense overall fell out of the top 10 in yards allowed for the first time since 2014. With the move back to a 3-4 defense and working opposite veteran pass rusher Terrell Suggs, Jones will be seeking out yet another year with 10-plus sacks and multiple forced fumbles.
