The Cardinals placed Jones (biceps) on injured reserve Thursday, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.
Jones is slated to miss the remainder of the season after undergoing surgery to address his biceps injury, so his shift to IR is simply a formality that opens up an additional roster spot for Arizona. The veteran edge rusher is reportedly on track to return in time for OTAs.
More News
-
Cardinals' Chandler Jones: Slated for season-ending surgery•
-
Cardinals' Chandler Jones: Set for MRI•
-
Cardinals' Chandler Jones: Season-ending injury feared•
-
Cardinals' Chandler Jones: Out with biceps issue•
-
Cardinals' Chandler Jones: Yet another sack Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Chandler Jones: Focused on run defense•