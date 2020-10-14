Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury confirmed Wednesday that Jones will undergo surgery on his biceps and miss the remainder of the season, James Palmer of NFL Network reports.

After exiting Sunday's win over the Jets with the injury, Jones underwent an MRI on Monday that confirmed the Cardinals' fear that season-ending surgery would be necessary. According to Kyle Odegard of the Cardinals' official site, Kingsbury estimated that Jones would require 3-to-4 months to recover from surgery, putting the edge rusher on track to be ready for OTAs next spring. After totaling a career-high 19 sacks in 2019, Jones was off to a slow start to 2020 with one sack in five games, but his absence for the rest of the season is a major blow to the Arizona defense nonetheless. Expect the Cardinals to lean on a rotation of Haason Reddick, Dennis Gardeck and Kylie Fitts to fill in for Jones at outside linebacker.