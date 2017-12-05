Jones posted four solo tackles, one sack and a forced fumble in Sunday's loss to the Rams.

Jones continues to have an excellent season, as he got to the quarterback yet again Sunday. Jones now has 13 sacks on the season, which is second in the NFL behind Dallas' Demarcus Lawrence, and has now posted 10 tackles and three sacks in his last two games.

