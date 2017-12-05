Cardinals' Chandler Jones: Tallies another sack
Jones posted four solo tackles, one sack and a forced fumble in Sunday's loss to the Rams.
Jones continues to have an excellent season, as he got to the quarterback yet again Sunday. Jones now has 13 sacks on the season, which is second in the NFL behind Dallas' Demarcus Lawrence, and has now posted 10 tackles and three sacks in his last two games.
More News
-
Cardinals' Chandler Jones: Logs two more sacks Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Chandler Jones: Fourth straight game with sack•
-
Cardinals' Chandler Jones: Logs another sack•
-
Cardinals' Chandler Jones: Records another sack•
-
Cardinals' Chandler Jones: Five tackles in loss•
-
Cardinals' Chandler Jones: Ready to face 49ers•
-
SportsLine: Sit Cam, start Kearse
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Jamey Eisenberg gives you replacement options at tight end to help you deal with the loss of...
-
Best Week 14 streaming options
Heath Cummings offers streaming options for the first week of the Fantasy playoffs.
-
Week 14 rest of season rankings
As Fantasy owners make tough lineup decisions with championship dreams in mind, see where your...
-
Week 14 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 14.
-
Top Waiver Wire RBs
Who is Jamey adding at the RB position? Find out here.