Cardinals' Chandler Jones: Tallies three tackles and a sack Week 1
Jones recorded three tackles, including a sack, and a forced fumble in Sunday's 24-6 loss to Washington.
Jones was dominant in 2017, recording 17.0 sacks on the year. He's recorded 11.0 sacks or more each of the last three years and appears likely to resume his run of success. His ability to pressure the passer will be vital to Arizona's chances in Week 2 against the Rams.
