Jones posted five tackles (four solo), two sacks, one tackle for loss and one forced fumble during Sunday's 30-27 loss in Tampa Bay.

With seven sacks in his last four games, Jones has pushed his way into a tie for first in the league with the Bucs' Shaquil Barrett at 11.5 total. Moreover, Jones is the solo leader with five forced fumbles on the campaign. His tackle number (27) leaves something to be desired, but he's contributing enough elsewhere to be a relevant weekly IDP.