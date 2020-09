Jones recorded two tackles, one sack and two quarterback hits during Sunday's 24-20 victory at San Francisco.

One of the most consistent sack artists in the league, Jones started off the current campaign on the right foot in his quest for his sixth consecutive season with double-digit sacks (and seventh overall). In 65 games as a member of the Cardinals, he has 61 sacks on his ledger, so expect them to keep coming as 2020 marches on.