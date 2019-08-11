The Cardinals activated Clay (knee) off their phyiscally unable to perform list Sunday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Clay had been dealing with a knee injury that has forced him to miss time up until this point, but was finally cleared to practice. The 30-year-old found a new home in Arizona, after he was let go by the Bills after four seasons. Clay is expected to fit right into a starting role at tight end for the team this season, so it's great news that he's back healthy so he can start building a rapport with 2019 first-overall pick Kyler Murray.