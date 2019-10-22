Clay gathered in one of two passes for 12 yards during Sunday's 27-21 win against the Giants.

After breaking out for two receptions Week 6, Clay settled back into the one-catch outings that he's experienced in every other game this season. Targeted just 11 times through seven contests, he has an 8-70-0 line, which trails fellow tight end Maxx Williams' 8-103-1 on his eight targets. Clay (46 percent of the snaps on offense Sunday) and Williams (49 percent) will continue to split work at the position, making them difficult to trust for production from week to week.